JONES, Lee Alan, 71, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Velma (Arnold) Jones; and brother, Leonard Jones. Lee is survived by his daughter, Courtney Henry; his son-in-law, Thomas Henry; and his three granddaughters, who were the light of his life, Brianna (11), Savanna (8) and Sadie (5); as well as other friends and loved ones. He was a graduate of Penn State University, which fostered his lifelong love for college football. Lee spent his career dedicated to serving others, working in Social Services for the state of Pennsylvania. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4200 Innslake Dr. #301, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.