JONES, Leroy, 84, of Henrico County, husband of Mary Jones, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Surviving children, Lee Sutton, Michael, Calvin, Reginald, Karen and Anthony Jones. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Va. The service will be livestreamed at affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/leroy-jones.View online memorial
