JONES, Leslie Bennett, 60, of Midlothian, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard G. Bennett. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, William H. Jones III; her mother, Dorothy Bennett; her brothers, Lee and Steven Bennett; brothers and sister-in-law, Clarke Jones (Trischa) Peppy Jones (Brenda) and Terry Jones; her mother-in-law, Lois Jones and her daughter, Bonnie Glover; and her nieces and nephews. After graduating with a master's degree from the College of William & Mary, Leslie began a successful career in real estate development with RF&P and CSX. Her background in development and her outgoing personality led her to business development for Panattoni development and Gray Construction and later commercial sales. Since retiring she had been a dedicated volunteer with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Traveling and entertaining were her greatest joys, and her fabulous hospitality will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.