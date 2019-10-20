JONES, Lila O., 94, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Wanda Moody (Alick), Oranna Pleasants (Edward); eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rhonda Wright (Harold); brother, Russell Crawley (Doris); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., viewing will be held Monday, October 21, From 12 to 8 p.m. Homegoing service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881