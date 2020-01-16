JONES, Mr. Lincoln M., departed this life Friday, January 10, 2020, at Colonial Heights Healthcare. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Faith and Hope Temple COGIC, 1800 E. Washington St., Petersburg, Va. Bishop Herman Crockett Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, Va. Please submit online condolences to blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LINCOLN JONES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.