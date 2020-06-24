JONES, LINWOOD

JONES, Linwood Thomas "Shorty," 74, departed this life quietly on June 17, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pernell and Bessie Jones; and brother, Willie Jones. He is survived by his wife, Beverly R. Jones; three daughters, Rhonda M. Gurley, Sharita Cunningham and Angalyn Jones; two sons, Lorenzo Alexander (Annie) and Timothy Terry; two sisters, Mary Williams and Susiemae Burrow; two brothers, Carl (Alice) and William Jones (Christine); a host of stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, one devoted, Lisa Criss-Louard; and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today, Wednesday, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

