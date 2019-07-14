JONES, Louise Marie Sckinto, 86, of Gordonsville, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles F. Jones Jr.; her brother, John A. Sckinto; and sister, Lee S. Faglie. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Scott Fisher (David); son, Steven Craig Jones (Bridget); three grandchildren, Laura Ashley Fisher, Randall "Randy" Fisher and Shelby Jones; sister-in-law, Brenda Puryear; two brothers-in-law, Franklin Bahen (Beverley) and Joseph Bahen (Tricia); and brother, Walter Sckinto. Louise graduated from Glen Allen High School. A memorial service followed by a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Louise's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Foundation) or your favorite charity.View online memorial