JONES, NATHANIEL SR.

JONES, Nathaniel E. Sr., 53, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves cherished memories to his son, Nathaniel Jr.; daughter, Ineasha Coles; three loving sisters, one devoted, Sharmain Harris; three grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of NATHANIEL JONES, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.