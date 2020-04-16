JONES, NATHANIEL SR.

JONES, Nathaniel E. Sr., 53, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves cherished memories to his son, Nathaniel Jr.; daughter, Ineasha Coles; three loving sisters, one devoted, Sharmain Harris; three grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…