JONES, Nippsy V., 53, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Omaha, Neb., departed this life Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Jones. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Kimberly Jones; sons, Timothy, Kristian and Stephan Martin; siblings, Kent, Brent, Hattie, Mary and Katrina Jones, Karla Smith and Dr. Vann Price (Bishop Edward C. Price); father-in-law, Lewis Harrison; aunt, Loise Anderson; uncles, Preston and McArthur Mills (Bonnie), Philip (Bernice) and Jerry Anderson; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family member and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. A second viewing will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Roeder Montuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, Neb. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Ft. Street Church of Christ, 5922 Ft. Street, Omaha, Neb. 68104. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Morman Bridge Rd., Omaha, Neb. 68152.