JONES, Nita. Nita Jones began her life's journey on July 28, 1937, when she was born in Richmond, Va. As a gifted writer, loving wife and mother and a social activist, she left her mark on our community and was an inspiration to friends and family. She died on December 27, 2019, at her home at The Hermitage in Richmond. Nita was educated at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond. In 1960, she married Robert "Bobby" Jones. In 1962 and 1963, she welcomed what she called "the love of their lives," with the arrival of her son, Wayne, and daughter, Kimberly. After working in an office setting for 20 years, Nita branched out on a bold new adventure in 1976 as a reporter and writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It was then that she started her role as a journalist, writing the first restaurant reviews for the RTD, which came to be well-known throughout our community as "Dining out with Nita Jones." Many Richmonders will remember Nita's fun and entertaining columns, as she and her "companion" (husband) visited and reviewed local establishments across the metro area. As she continued writing her "Dining Out" column, she expanded her work with the RTD when she began writing articles for the Business Section, as well as the RTD's many special sections, and trade and feature articles. In addition to her work at the RTD, Nita was employed in public relations and communications for several companies including Signet Bank, St. Mary's Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital. She concluded her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, where she leveraged her journalistic talents, contributing to the Fed's public relations and corporate communications programs. Nita was very involved in the International Association of Business Communicators, both as a chapter member, and as a recipient of several awards. In addition, she received recognition from The Ragan Report and Virginia Press Women. Throughout her busy career, she also found time to write numerous and treasured short stories, poems and song lyrics. Nita was very active in her community. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond. She and her husband volunteered for several years with Meals on Wheels, where they delivered meals weekly to homebound seniors in their community. They were also avid supporters of the arts, culture and local theater. Nita was active in the Democratic Party and a fierce advocate for social justice issues. She and her husband were avid supporters of Equality Virginia, a statewide advocacy organization supporting LGBT citizens. She was a founding member of "Mothers and Others," and served on the Steering Committee of that local grass-roots organization dedicated to supporting equality for LGBT individuals and their families. Nita is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Jones; a son, Robert Wayne Jones Jr. and son-in-law, Rich Schultz; a daughter, Kimberly Jones Clark and son-in-law, David Clark; two grandchildren, Cameron and Bailey Clark; a sister, Linda G. Manning; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria Manning, Johann Jones, Rhea and John Baldino; and several nieces and nephews. A "Celebration of Nita" memorial service and reception will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace Street, in Richmond, on Saturday, February 22, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite organization promoting social justice.View online memorial
