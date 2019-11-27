JONES, PERCY, M.D.

JONES, Percy Elwood, M.D., 79, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. Dr. Jones was born on June 25, 1940, in Richmond, Va., to Clarence M. Jones and Mary C. Jones. He earned a degree in chemistry from Virginia Union University and a medical degree from Meharry Medical College. He completed his internship and residency in pathology at the Medical College of Virginia before becoming board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Jones relocated to Greensboro, N.C. in 1975 to become the Chief of Pathology at L. Richardson Memorial Hospital. In 1994, he became Medical Director and Pathology Laboratory Director for Kindred Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St., in Greensboro, N.C.View online memorial