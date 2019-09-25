JONES, Raymond Barnett, 81, of Virginia Beach and Richmond, stepped into glory in the early morning hours of September 15, 2019. Unable to take him down in June 2012, when initially diagnosed with Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, a rare non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, cancer continued its onslaught. Ray rebounded from stage IV kidney cancer and multiple basal cell carcinomas, but was delivered the harshest blow of all, when he was diagnosed with esophageal and stomach cancer in May of this year. He fought valiantly against the evil that is cancer, never once complaining about the innumerable doctor's appointments, treatments and pain he endured. Ray was the youngest son of the late John and Mary Jones, and was predeceased by all of his siblings except one, Rachel LaPlante. A loving husband and father, Ray is survived by the four girls who loved him MTW, his bride of 65 years, five months and six days, Lucille "Lucy" Jones; his daughters, Theresa Jordan, Vickie Sharp (Rex) and Donna Magee (Michael); seven grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Jenny), Lindsey Buckner, Jessica Wilmink (Drew), Bethany Magee, Mallory Seal (Brian), Erika Wroble (Jeremy) and Joshua Magee; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. A jack-of-all-trades and master of most, Ray could build or repair anything he set his mind to. He loved animals of all kinds, and his girls shared this passion as they grew up with horses, goats, rabbits, chickens, dogs, cats and even snakes. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, drove a tractor trailer for many years, served as the Plant Manager of M&Q Plastics Products in Richmond and as a supervisor at Masonite Corporation in Waverly. He retired as Maintenance Supervisor from MFA Henrico Healthcare. He and Lucy moved to Virginia Beach upon their retirement and enjoyed their time walking on the boardwalk and people watching. We've never experienced anything as hard as saying goodbye to this amazing man, husband, daddy and grandpa. We know he loved us deeply and are comforted to know he stepped into the arms of loved ones and friends who were waiting to greet him in Heaven. Until we see you again, we love you and will miss you always. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. September 28, at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights.View online memorial