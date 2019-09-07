JONES, Richard Earnest, 76, of Chester, Va., passed away September 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Jones; children, Tammy Lynn Jones, Patricia Lynn, Arthur Lee and Mary Elizabeth Murphy; brother, Charles Francis Jones and his wife, Barbara; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Richard retired from Sonoco Paper Products after 38 years of service. He loved NASCAR and the New England Patriots. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial