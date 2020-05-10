JONES, Richard "Dick" C., was born on October 25, 1936. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Theodore Hines; brother, Milton Green; daughter, Rhonda Thomas; and best friend, William "Bill" Gordon. He leaves to cherish his memory his friend and devoted caretaker, Mable Jones; and their daughters, Patrice Jones and Destiny White; sons, Richard Maurice Owens, Richard Nickens (Rozlyn) and Byron White; 10 grandchildren, Richard, Krystal, Deon, Eugene, JieLeon (his best buddy), Isis, Sajade, Wynter, Kali, Seven and Starrie; five great-grandchildren, NaJhay, Malia, Dionne, Marquis and Enesha; one sister-in-love, Virginia "Ginny Cake" Green; one brother-in-law, Charles Cook (Tink); a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, friends; and his nurse, Mary Jones of Ashland. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be Monday, May 11, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…