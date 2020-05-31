JONES, Ruthella Eaton, passed away on May 23, 2020, in Macon, Ga. Ruthella was born in Proctorville, Ohio on February 1, 1924. The youngest of five children born to the late George Dow and Hattie Tyler Eaton, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Amelia Adkins, George Eaton, Paul Eaton and Dow Eaton; her beloved husband, Garland Franklin; sons, Garland F. Jones Jr. and his wife, Wanda, Mack T. Jones; and grandson, Leslie F. Jones. Ruthella is survived by son, S. Douglas Jones and his wife, June, of Dandridge, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Sherril Jones of Macon, Ga.; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruthella was a part of the "Greatest Generation," a patriot and true Rosie Riveter, building gliders at the Glenn L. Martin Co. in Baltimore, Md., to support the WWII effort. It was in Baltimore that she met and married her husband, Captain Garland F. Jones, in 1943. After the war, she and Garland settled in Nottoway County to raise their three sons on their family dairy farm. Ruthella was active in the Nottoway and later Crewe United Methodist Church as a leader in the UMW and as a Sunday school teacher. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
