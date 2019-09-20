JONES, Sandra Rutherford, 68, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evilee Rutherford. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Wayne Jones; three children, Alan W. Jones Jr. (Charlotte), Charles Jones (Heather) and Amy J. Patoray (Kirk); eight grandchildren, Alan W. Jones III (Kate), Tiffany Jones, Chelsea Jones, Tyler Jones, Kalista Jones, Tristan Fox, Melinda Fox and Gavin Patoray; brother, Charles Rutherford Jr. (Nancy); and sister, Wilma Grammer. Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with the family to receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m.View online memorial