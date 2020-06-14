JONES, Sandra

JONES, Sandra S., 72, of Henrico, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Parrow and Fairy A. Sandifer; brother, Paul Sandifer; friend, Marvin Williams; and her husband of 50 years, Raymond Jones. Sandra is survived by her two children, Michael Jones and Laura Jones; brothers, Don Tessier (Pauline) and Wayne Sandifer (Ruth); sisters, Margaret Stephens (Richard), Donna and Patricia Sandifer; chosen family, Robert Key (Reed), Tonya Williams and her son, Jones, Stephany McNulty and her son, Shawn (Michael); as well as numerous other family and friends. She was a nurse for 42 years, retiring from the Virginia Department of Public Health. Services will be held, with a visitation period an hour prior, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

View online memorial