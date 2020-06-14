JONES, Sandra S., 72, of Henrico, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Parrow and Fairy A. Sandifer; brother, Paul Sandifer; friend, Marvin Williams; and her husband of 50 years, Raymond Jones. Sandra is survived by her two children, Michael Jones and Laura Jones; brothers, Don Tessier (Pauline) and Wayne Sandifer (Ruth); sisters, Margaret Stephens (Richard), Donna and Patricia Sandifer; chosen family, Robert Key (Reed), Tonya Williams and her son, Jones, Stephany McNulty and her son, Shawn (Michael); as well as numerous other family and friends. She was a nurse for 42 years, retiring from the Virginia Department of Public Health. Services will be held, with a visitation period an hour prior, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
