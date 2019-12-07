JONES, The Rev. C. Bailey, died on December 5, 2019, age 98. He was the son of the late James S. and Beulah Garris Jones of Murfreesboro, N.C. Rev. Jones began his United Methodist ministry in 1965 at Trinity Church, Petersburg. He went on to serve the following United Methodist Churches: Community, Arlington; Ginter Park, Richmond; Fredericksburg; Windsor Hills, Roanoke; and St. Mark's, Petersburg, from which he retired in 1991. In 1993, St. Mark's UMC made Mr. Jones Minister Emeritus. Previously, Rev. Jones served two Virginia Baptist Churches, Sandston and West End Baptist, Suffolk. Mr. Jones had served on the Baptist Foreign Mission Board for six years, two years as Vice President. He was sent on several special assignments for the Board. In 1958, Rev. Jones was invited by the Federal Republic of West Germany to participate in a month-long cultural exchange program. This experience produced opportunities to share his findings across Virginia. Kentucky Governor, Happy Chandler, conferred an honorary title of "Kentucky Colonel" for this accomplishment. The Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church appointed Rev. Jones to serve on several Conference Boards, agencies and committees, most especially the Virginia United Methodist Church Credit Union. Rev. Jones was married to Virginia Charles Jones for 72 years until her death in 2015. Survivors include two children, Dr. Robert V. Jones of Washington, D.C. and Cynthia D. Jones of Richmond. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ocran United Methodist Church, Sutherland, Va. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Ahoskie Town Cemetery, Ahoskie, N.C. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions to Ocran United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, Sutherland, Va. 23885. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial