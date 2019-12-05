JONES, THOMAS "TOM" III

JONES, Thomas "Tom" King III, 88, of Henrico, Va., passed away on November 27, 2019. Born December 2, 1930, in Ridgeway, Va., he was the son of the late Thomas King Jones Jr. and Pattie Lacy Jones. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Nance Jones; and brother-in-law, Robert C. Martin Jr. He is survived by his loving children, Patricia Lynn of Henrico, Robert Leslie (Lizanne) of Mechanicsville, Thomas Michael (Ann) of Roanoke and George Bryon of Chesterfield. He was grandpa to eight wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandson. Tom is also survived by his loving and always caring sister, Billie Jones Martin of Ridgeway; and brother-in-law, Leslie Raines Nance Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; in addition to many nieces and cousins from the Martin, Jones and Shumate families. Tom moved to the Richmond area after his first grandchild was born. There he had the job of his life at Ukrop's in Short Pump (Martin's Grocery), where he had numerous friends who brightened his day. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held December 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, in Mechanicsville, Va. The family will greet friends at 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.View online memorial
