JONES, Virginia Dare, went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by Kermit Jones Sr. after 62 years of happy marriage; her son, Kermit Jones Jr.; mother, Clara Harris; father, Herman Harris; brother, Charles "Bernard" Harris. She leaves to mourn sister, Clara "Maxeine" Hatcher; brother, William "Earl" Harris; four children, Kevin "Alex" Jones, Valerie Turner, Cassandra Jones, Venita Jones; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Crawley's Funeral Home Friday, August 2, 2019, 3810 Meadowbridge Rd., Richmond, Va. 23222, from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 12 noon at Worship and Praise Church, 3006 E. Laburnum Ave.