JONES, Winston M. Jr., born May 27, 1963, in Richmond, Va., the first born of 10 to Winston Sr. and Janene B. Jones. Winston attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from George Wythe High School in 1981. During his time in school, Winston was well known for his skill as a saxophonist and for his dazzling and precise performances as a drum major. After his matriculation, Winston joined the United States Air Force in 1982. Throughout his life, Winston enjoyed music and horticulture. He spent much of his time tending to the yards and gardens of his family, friends and neighbors. Winston departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Elder Winston M. Jones Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Stephen and Michael Jones (Thomasina); his mother, Elder Janene B. Jones; one sister, Wilnette Hodges (James); eight brothers, Wendell, Wayne (Corbett), Winfred (Vonett), William, Whitney (Mary), Westley (Tina), Waylon (Chanda) and Wade (Angela); two uncles, Min. Lloyd Brown and Min. Jimmy Jones; three aunts, Min. Sandra Brown, Chief Apostle, Olive C. Brown and Gladys Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many devoted friends. Winston also leaves five sisters in love, Pamela, Lisa, Diane, Natalie and Camesha. Finally, he leaves the cat he loved so much, Tabby. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be held Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
