JORDAN, Carol Mills, 85, of Jamestown, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Va., on June 12, 1934. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber George Jordan; her parents, Walter and Sylvia Mills; siblings, Doris Harrell, Walter "Buddy" Mills, Janey Shevchenko, Adriel Cross and Wayne Mills. Carol worked as a Radiologic Technologist for over 50 years in Richmond, Florida and North Carolina. She had a love for her family, music, nature and books and her Bible, which she read faithfully. She is survived by her daughters, Christie Schulze (Gary) and Sylvia McClure (Eddie); grandchildren, Ryan Schulze (Carrie), Aaron Schulze, Amber Hurlock (Kenny), Laura Wallace (Mac) and Lee McClure (Ashton). Carol is also survived by her six great-grandchildren Jeff, Jordan, Sophie, Liam, Landon and Hendrix. She has one surviving sister, Christine Holmes; and many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Washington Memorial Park at 11 a.m.View online memorial
