JORDAN, Ernest B. Jr., 79, of Glen Allen, Va., and Hightown, Va., passed away on April 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Tessie S. Jordan; and his two sisters, Betty Leary of Lynchburg and Charlotte Barrett of Danville. Mr. Jordan was a dedicated middle school teacher who strived to bring excellence and humor to all of his classes. He taught for 31 years in Chesterfield County Public Schools, including A.M. Davis Elementary, Robious Middle School and Midlothian Middle School. He was selected as Virginia's Teacher of the Year in 1973 and was a nominee for the National Teacher of the Year. His teaching philosophy was greatly influenced by Dorothy Hudson, a veteran teacher from Midlothian who shared this wisdom, "Never give up on a difficult student; they will make a liar out of you every time." Ernie enjoyed fishing, skiing, gardening and birding, particularly in Highland County where he and Tessie lived part-time for 28 years. In spite of a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2001, he could sit for hours handfeeding wild birds. He found joy in everything he did. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please extend a kindness to someone in need.View online memorial
