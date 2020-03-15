JORDAN, GLADYS

JORDAN, Mrs. Gladys Marie, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Winchester, Va., was born April 25, 1931, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Gladys was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Gladys was a devoted follower of Jesus. She made friends wherever she went and never hesitated to help someone in any way she could. She opened her heart and the door to her home to any person or animal in need. Gladys married the love of her life, Ira, on January 28, 1949 and they moved to Mechanicsville to raise their family in 1957. She spent her spare time bowling and cooking wonderful meals for her family. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Vernon Jordon Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Alton Cooper; three daughters, Sheila Whirley (Ken), Sharon Griffin (Bob), Sherry Jones (Doug); two grandchildren, Troy Allen, Lisa Jones (Bobby); three great-grandchildren, Ashley North (Taylor), T.J. Allen and Jordan Powers; a stepgrandson, Scott Whirley (Jeni) and their son, Tyler. She also leaves behind two cats who never left her side and two dear friends, Linda Carter and Carl Boettcher. A Celebration of Life will take place on her birthday, April 25, 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 8514 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
