JORDAN, Jennifer Westerkamp, lost her valiant cancer battle on November 16, 2019, in her Mechanicsville home. Survivors include her devoted husband, Bill Jordan; their three children, Joey (Corinne), Tyler (Madeline) and Kirsten; parents-in-law, Lionel and Audrey Jordan; sister-in-law, Laura Jordan-Habib; and her parents, Derrill and Chantal Hollifield. She also leaves behind three sisters, Michelle Jones (Floyd), Tona Valakis (Jason) and Jessica Deheza; niece, Fallon Valakis; nephews, Jared Jones and Noah Valakis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, James Westerkamp (2013); and her beloved sister, Christine Westerkamp Sielski (2015). Jennifer was a lifelong Virginian, strong student and talented athlete, becoming one of Courtland High School's first female students to quadruple letter (track, field hockey, cheerleading and academic). Following in the footsteps of French relatives, she went on to have a successful career in furniture restoration, including the bar in Lemaire Restaurant in Richmond's historic Jefferson Hotel. She then followed her passion for fashion, becoming a LuLaRoe clothing consultant. Jennifer loved her family, her friends and her many four-legged fur babies. She loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. She loved live music concerts, Kid Rock, shopping, crafting and spending time at the Broaddus family cottage on the Piankatank River. Jennifer may have lost years due to lung cancer, but she gained many happy years because of her faith in Alcoholics Anonymous. She was living proof that it works if you work it. Jennifer was exceedingly courageous and ever graceful throughout her battle- fighting until her last breath- and she surely will be a guardian angel to us all. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, with a brief service at 7 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A private burial will take place at a later date in Windsor Gardens Cemetery in Mathews County. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…