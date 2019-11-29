JORDAN, Norma J. Harvey, 81, of Charles City County, passed away on November 26, 2019, at home with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jordan; brother, Robert Harvey; son, Everette Taylor; and daughter, Mitzi Whitehead. She was a member of Samaria Baptist Church. Norma is survived by her son, Bryan K. Whitehead Sr. (Susie); daughter, Linda Wilkinson; stepdaughter, Patsy Jordan; five grandsons, numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Whitehead and Annie Mae Shores; and brother, Maxie Harvey. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial