JORDAN, NORMA

JORDAN, Norma J. Harvey, 81, of Charles City County, passed away on November 26, 2019, at home with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jordan; brother, Robert Harvey; son, Everette Taylor; and daughter, Mitzi Whitehead. She was a member of Samaria Baptist Church. Norma is survived by her son, Bryan K. Whitehead Sr. (Susie); daughter, Linda Wilkinson; stepdaughter, Patsy Jordan; five grandsons, numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Whitehead and Annie Mae Shores; and brother, Maxie Harvey. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.

