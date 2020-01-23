JORDAN, Patricia "Pat," died on January 20, 2020, at the age of 71 of a pulmonary embolism. She is greatly missed by her surviving brother, Tom and his wife, Janice; Pat's twin sister, Pam; and members of my family, sisters, Delores, Teresa, Bonnie Lee; and my brother, David; as well as many friends. Pat was compassionate to everyone she met, no matter how brief their encounter. Never a harsh word to anyone. She loved every animal on this planet - even the ladybugs that filled our sunroom every year. I, Robert (Pat's husband), miss her more than words can express. I love that woman with every breath I take. She was my rock, my lover, my very best friend. Pat loved me through the hippy years and throughout our 37 years together. After retiring with over 40 years at Verizon, we built our dream home on our homestead. She loved our dogs UBU - our Rhodesian Ridgeback who at six years old still acts like a puppy, chewing every remote and pair of glasses he can get; Penny - our bluetick beagle, who followed Pat around constantly everywhere; then there's Teko "Pat's love of her life" Brussels Griffon. He was definitely mama's boy. Both Penny and Teko still look for "mama" all day long. Pat loved fishing, bowling, day trips to orchards and just chilling out with me and the dogs. She was extremely fond of harvesting the crops that I planted. I planted, she harvested! My life now has a void which only time will tell if it can be once again filled with happiness. The house is empty without her. The dogs are my only salvation, as I must carry on for their sake. The pain of mourning her leaving me is overwhelming. I truly love that woman. As I write this, it is hard to see the letters printing through the tears I shed. I miss Pat so VERY much. Her sudden death did not allow me time to prepare for such a great pain as I now feel. Goodbye Pat- I love you. I love you. I love you. If you would like to send a remembrance of Pat, please make a donation to the Goochland SPCA. Norman Funeral Home of Goochland, Virginia, is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA JORDAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.