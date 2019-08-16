JORDAN, Rhonda Carol, 45, of Midlothian, Va., departed this life in the early morning hours of August 7, 2019, and into the hands of God. Rhonda enjoyed spending quality time with family, friends and her pets. She had a wonderful personality and had a very kind heart, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Rhonda enjoyed being employed by Southern States Cooperative as a supervisor. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Anne Jordan and Alexis Denise Lyles; sister, Carrie Denise Gutierrez; her parents, Thomas G. and Carolyn T. Williams; along with a special aunt and uncle, Elizabeth "Libby" and Wayne Troupe and family.View online memorial