JORDAN, Samuel "Sam" I., 67, of Glen Allen, passed away in the arms of his beloved Sue on March 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Jordan; sister, Judy Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Susan Griffith Jordan; sons, Nick Jordan (Lindsay), Chris Jordan, Chip Cummings; daughters, Patricia Sanders, Lauren Cummings; brother, John Jordan; sister, Becky Faulkerson; grandchildren, Deven, Haley, Samantha, Matthew and Emily. Sam was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was a master woodworker and metalworker who crafted many original designs in the Richmond area and loved to teach and share his skills with others, especially his grandchildren. He loved to travel. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing Canasta. He loved to cook and grill. He enjoyed NASCAR and in his younger years also enjoyed racing cars and motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service for Sam will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or Bosler Library, 158 W High Street, Carlisle, Pa. 17013.View online memorial
