JORDAN, Yolanda Glenora, 58, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ms. Rose Frazier. She is survived by two children, Schawanda N. Ross (James) and Michael M. White; three grandchildren, Sharae, Chyna and Caleb; four great-grandchildren, Zymire', Londyn, Shammah and Ocean; one brother, Mark Jordan (Patricia); one devoted friend, Jacqeline Wake; and other family and a host of friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Services, located at 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. for those who are unable to attend the funeral due to limited seating. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
