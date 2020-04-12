JORDON, Albert Beck Jr., 77, born on Tuesday, October 27, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa. He moved from Warrenton, Va., in June, 2019 after living there for 10 years and he most recently resided in Providence Forge. Albert passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Beck Jordon Sr. and Gladys Wright. Albert graduated from Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pa., and later earned his bachelor's from Drexel University. He worked as an electrical engineer for RFL Electronics in Boonton, N.J. Left to cherish his memory are his children, William "Bill" Jordon (Leigh Anne Jordon), Victoria Smith (Larry Smith) of Edmond, Okla., Robert Jordon of Boston, Mass. and Jonathan Jordon of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Ethan Jordon, Patrick Jordon, William J. Jordon, Lauren Smith and Leah Smith. Due to current world conditions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, https://kesslerfoundation.org/giving/donate. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
