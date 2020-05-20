JORDON, JAMES "JIMMY" SR.

JORDON, Mr. James Sommers "Jimmy" Sr., 79, of N. Chesterfield, entered Heaven on May 13, 2020. He was the son of the late James Jay Jordon and Martha Corine Golden. James was predeceased by a son, James S. Jordon Jr.; and two grandchildren, Blake O'Bier and Brandie Jordon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Seay Jordon; three children, Sandra Warren (Donald), Tony Jordon (Lisa Foster) and Rebecca Thalhimer (Charles); a sister, Jean Jordon Nuttall; and many grandchildren. Remains rest at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel. Visitation Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Dale Memorial Park at 2 p.m.View online memorial
