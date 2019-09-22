JORGENSEN, Janet Boulette, 74, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Svend; and son, Dane. She is continuing her journey, as Soul. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2 to 4 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23230, would be welcomed.View online memorial
