JOSEPH, Harley Eugene, 94, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte Johnston Joseph. Harley was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. He was a World War II Army veteran who served for three years fighting across Europe. Upon his return, he entered Catawba College, where he played basketball and earned a degree in business management. He spent his career as an insurance broker and retired from Keystone AAA of Philadelphia. He was a 32nd degree Mason. Harley was an avid hunter and golfer, and finished his last nine holes on a June morning following his 94th birthday. He is survived by three children, Margaret Joseph Northrop (Ron Price), Constance Joseph Farber (Dean) and Harley Joseph Jr. (Jamie); and by four grandchildren, Justin Northrop (fiancee, Leah Lerios), Heather Northrop Chisum (Bryan), Courtney Joseph (fiance, Cary Moon IV) and Austin Joseph (fiancee, Allison Dougherty). Harley's greatest joy was spending time with his family and he will be greatly missed. Services in this time of national crisis will be private. The best way to honor him during these uncertain times is to stay safely at home. Remembrances for Harley and his family may be shared on the Woody's website.View online memorial
