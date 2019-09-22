JOURNEY, JOYCE

JOURNEY, Joyce Murphy, 73, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, due to complications from dementia. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. and Doris Murphy; stepfather, Robert Coates; son, William Thomas "Tommy" Journey Jr.; brothers, Robert S. Murphy Jr. and Jon Ronald Coates. Joyce is survived by her husband, William Thomas "Bill" Journey Sr.; son, Brian S. Journey (Stacey); granddaughters, Jordyn Slade Journey, Lauren Elizabeth Journey and Brittany Finucan; brother, James Parker Murphy; sisters, Trudy Smith (Russell), Linda Stewart (Michael); several nieces; and her best friend, Judy Edwards. The family would like to thank everyone at Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care accorded Joyce. A special thank you to the entire staff of Lexington Court for the loving care Joyce received during her time there. Funeral services will be private. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

View online memorial

