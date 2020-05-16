JOY, KATHLEEN "KITTY"

JOY, Kathleen "Kitty" Fleshman, 95, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. Kitty was born in 1925, in Appomattox, Virginia. She worked during World War II as a draftsman for the Newport News Shipyard. After the war, she married her husband of 61 years, Edward "Jim" Joy, and she worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation as a cartographer. She "retired" in 1959 to take care of her family, but her work ethic never abated. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess, and was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Stephen Gregory Joy; daughter-in-law, Linda McKee Joy; her granddaughter, Katherine Lee Joy and husband, Christopher Taylor; and her grandson, Stephen Gregory Joy Jr. The family expresses its appreciation to Lucy Harris of Richmond and the staff of Sunrise at Mount Vernon in Alexandria for their loving care of Kitty. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association of America or your favorite charity. Services will be private.

