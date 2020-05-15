JOYNER, CHARLSIE

JOYNER, Ms. Charlsie Stephenson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home in White Plains, Md., surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Charlsie Joyner was born on July 10, 1937, in Richmond, Va. Charlsie loved her family dearly and cherished time spent with them. Charlsie was a devoted member of both First Baptist Suitland in Maryland and Mechanicsville Baptist in Virginia. Charlsie spent her career as a devoted wife and loving mother to her five children. She enjoyed camping, reading and crocheting, these were among her many interests. Charlsie was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Charlsie was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Stephenson Belcher; and stepfather, Earl Belcher; husband of 62 years, James "Dick" Joyner Sr.; and sons, James R. "Ricky" Joyner Jr. and Herbert "Bert" Joyner; sister, Francis West. Left to cherish Charlsie's memory are son, Donald Keith Joyner of Richmond, Va.; daughters, Cheryl Logan (Tom) of Lexington, S.C. and Loretta Joyner (Roy) of Indian Head, Md.; Gwynne Shrader and Fran Faber whom she loved like sisters; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Northcott of Ahoskie, N.C.; as well as special cousin, Cindy Wade of Chesapeake, Va. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roxobel-Kelford Cemetery, Roxobel, N.C., with Rev. Anita Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local First Responders in memory of Charlsie Joyner. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Joyner family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.View online memorial
