JOYNER, Parke Deans, 79, passed away January 7, 2020, in Virginia Beach. He was born in 1940 in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Lois Holmes and Crawley Finney Joyner Jr. He graduated from St. Christopher's School and Hampden-Sydney College. After college, he worked for J. Kennon Perrin Construction as assistant superintendent, then project manager, estimator and finally vice president. In 1971, he founded his own residential building company trading as Enterprise Construction, Inc. and later as Parke D. Joyner, Inc. He retired to Virginia Beach in 2000, where he enjoyed drawing plans for several local builders. He was particularly proud of the work he did for Franciscus Homes. He was a member of the Deep Run Hunt Club and the Hermitage Country Club in Richmond and also a member of the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Temple K. Joyner; three daughters, Meredith J. Drummond (Fitz) of Charleston, S.C., Leslie H. Joyner (Thomas Barnett) of Berkeley, Calif. and Suzanne J. Burnett (Justin) of Midlothian, Va.; five grandsons, Kenneth A. Martin, Davis P. Martin, Jackson M. Morrison, Gregory F. Drummond and Nathan C. Drummond; a brother, Crawley F. Joyner III; a nephew, Corky Joyner of Richmond, Va.; and a niece, Mary Rolfe DeShazor of Lexington, N.C. A celebration of his life will be held on January 18, at 1 p.m. at the Princess Anne Country Club, 3800 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 4560 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462 or to the SPCA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.View online memorial
JOYNER, PARKE
