JOYNER, Robert Lee Sr., 76, of King William, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Ann Joyner; son, Robert Lee Joyner Jr.; and brother, Eugene Joyner. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucy A. Joyner; children, Steven Joyner (Diana), Regine Roberts (Tony); daughter-in-law, Sue Joyner; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Robert retired from the United States Navy after 28 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, gardening and hunting. A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif. 90266.View online memorial