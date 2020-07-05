JOYNER, RUBY

JOYNER, Mrs. Ruby H., of Richmond, departed this life June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonzo Joyner Sr. She was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary to the Deacon's Conference of Richmond and Vicinity, the Virginia State Baptist Deacon's Convention Inc., the National Baptist Deacon's Convention of America, also the past Matron of Richmond Chapter No. 1 Order of Eastern Star of Virginia and the President of The Golden Age Senior Group. She is survived by daughter, Wanda Joyner; two sons, Alfonzo Jr. and Barry Joyner I; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Senora and Barry II; one great-grandchild, Dakota; two daughters in-law, Jean and Tanya Joyner; several nieces, nephews and cousins, among them devoted niece, Geraldine Bannister; four sisters-in-law, Mildred and Mary Hutcheson, Maydele Parks and Shirley Roberts; and other relatives and devoted friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Joyner can be viewed on Sunday and Monday. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.View online memorial
