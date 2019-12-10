JOYNER, Ulysses Percy "Pete" Jr., 87, attorney and retired clerk of Orange County, Va., departed this life on December 7, 2019, at his home in Orange, Va. He is survived by his wife, Martha Barham Joyner; his children, Alexander Barham Joyner (Suzanne) of Parksley, Va., Katherine Joyner Seman (Dennis) of Windermere, Fla. and Sara Joyner Haney of Pratts, Va.; and six grandchildren. The son of the late Ulysses P. Joyner Sr. and Gertrude Bryant Joyner, he was born in Courtland, Va., on November 11, 1932. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency (Korean Conflict). He received degrees from Richmond College and T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. Joyner practiced law in Orange and served as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Orange County. Joyner was Chairman of the Seventh District Republican Committee of Virginia and Chairman of the State Board of Elections under three Virginia governors. He was an historian and author of six books and other treatises on Orange County and his native Southampton County. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange at 11 a.m. on December 14.View online memorial