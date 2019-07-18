JUDSON, Corey D., age 43, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Judson. Corey is survived by his mother, Darlene Judson; brothers, Jermaine Judson and Jonathan Judson; sisters, Cynthia Perry (Eric) and Rosalind Judson Jackson (John); aunt and uncle, Bill and Eileen Jenkins; and a host of family and friends who will truly miss him. Corey, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, moved to Virginia when his parents relocated here. Corey was an avid sports fan, especially the Washington Nationals. He loved to read and cared about all animals, especially our family dog, Cassius. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. July 19, 2019, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 4836 Cascade St., North Chesterfield, Va. Father Ray Nelson officiating. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.comView online memorial