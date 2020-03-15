JULIANO, VICTORINA

JULIANO, Victorina L., 93, of Richmond, joined with our Lord February 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Cecilia J. Luna and husband, Roberto and Maria Lourdes L. Juliano; grandchildren, Abigail Justine and Charles Rainier and his wife, Dianne; and sisters, Raquel L. Arriola and Alma T. DeLeon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.

