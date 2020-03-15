JULIANO, Victorina L., 93, of Richmond, joined with our Lord February 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Cecilia J. Luna and husband, Roberto and Maria Lourdes L. Juliano; grandchildren, Abigail Justine and Charles Rainier and his wife, Dianne; and sisters, Raquel L. Arriola and Alma T. DeLeon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…