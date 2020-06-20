JUNIUS, SMSgt. Gilbert Lee, also known as "Gee," 72, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life peacefully at home, Saturday, June, 13, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1947, in Richmond, Va. Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Junius; his mother, Esther Pearl Clarke; his brother, Ronald Junius; and his son, Armand Junius. Gilbert graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School. Upon graduating, Gilbert enlisted with The United States Air Force. He retired after 26 years of service with several awards, certificates, medals and honors. He was a Vietnam War, Gulf War and Desert Shield/Storm veteran. Gilbert was also employed with the United States Postal Service, where he retired after 16 years of service with numerous amounts of certificates and awards. Gilbert kept his family close with vacations each year. He enjoyed the beach at night and the parades at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. His hobbies included cars. He loved reading, driving, purchasing and talking about cars. Gilbert leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 49 years, Gayle Junius; their daughter, Arnette J. Artis (Joe); one granddaughter, Ashley Junius; four grandsons, Davarn Hancock (Deja), Ashton Turner, Ryan and Evan Artis; three great-grandsons, Sincere Diaz, Armand and Ayden Hancock; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Katie Preston; and cousin, Delores Thomas. Gilbert's remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224, where viewing is a walk-through Monday, June 22, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. No flowers, please. Funeral services will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002, Tuesday June 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. Family and friends attending services assemble at the funeral home Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. Repast following services at 3200 Clearview Dr., N. Chesterfield, 23234, at 5 p.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers