JUST, JOSEPH

JUST, Col. Joseph Henry (R), age 74, of LaCrosse, went to his heavenly home, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Fishersville, Va. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Reese Just; son, Dr. Scott Just (Casey) of Crozet, Va.; daughter, Stacey Sengewalt (Larry) of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Karen J. Merritt of Pekin, Ill.; brother, Philip M. Just (Rose) of LaCrosse; grandchildren, Spencer and Caroline Just, Jacob and Eva Sengewalt; and nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Philip H. Just. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, with interment in LaCrosse Cemetery with full military honors and Masonic Rites. The family requests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Box 128, South Hill, Va. 23970; The Wounded Warriors Project, Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675; or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, Va. 22030. Online condolences may be sent through www.CrowderHiteCrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Just family.View online memorial
