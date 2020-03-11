KACZMARSKI, Helen Sniegon, age 99, joined the angels on March 8, 2020. Helen was born August 18, 1920, in West Point, Va., on her parents' dairy farm. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Victor Kaczmarski; and her son, Victor Charles "Chuck" Kazmarski. She is survived by her two children, Suzanne Lumpkin and David Lohrey (Dottie); and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Kazmarski; grandchildren, Brittany Zohorsky (J.F.), Ross Lumpkin (Brittany), Brian Lohrey (Lisa), Christy Baker and Sheldon Kazmarski (Cole); great-grandchildren, Steven Lohrey (Greyson), Kellan and Connor Zohorsky, Rowan, Vera and Josephine Kazmarski. Helen was a faithful member of West Point Baptist Church, where she taught primary Sunday school for many years; was a treasurer of the Woman's Missionary Union for 27 years; and she enjoyed trips and events as a "55 Alive" member. Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed working on her flower beds and canning the produce from her vegetable garden. We will all miss her dill pickles along with her fried chicken and mashed potatoes, which were the best. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Charles for his kind and loving care. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow in St. Theresa Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the West Point Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box X, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
