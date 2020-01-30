KAHN, Sylvia L., originally of Worcester and Newton, Mass., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter A. Kahn. She is survived by her daughter, Merle S. Kahn (Mark A. Pinsker) of Midlothian, Va.; and son, Eric D. Kahn (Eileen Kahn) of Danville, Calif.; four grandchildren, Mitchel A. Pinsker, Nathan I. Pinsker, Sarah E. Kahn and Rachel R. Kahn; and great-granddaughter, Felicity P. Pinsker. Graveside service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. The family will receive friends at 1442 Shirlton Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114, Saturday, February 1, 2020, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury for the many years of support, care and joy they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Or Atid, 11625 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238 or to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
