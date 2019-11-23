KAIN, Josephine Stebbins, 85, of Henrico and formerly of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Florence Kain; her brothers, Howard Kain and Bobby Kain; her sisters, Caroline Kain Rogers, Winifred Kain Valley, Charlotte Kain Lipman and Doris Kain Fines; her nephew, Glenn Lipman; and her niece, Jackie Kain Honeycutt. She is survived by her nieces, Becky Kain Dagg, Inez Lipman-Richardson, Nancy Fines Killian and Carol Rogers Willingham; and nephews, Bill Kain, Danny Fines, Freddie Fines and Kenny Fines; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition, she is survived by special friends, Agnes Parrett, Judy Owens, Beckie Hargrove and Barbara Shoestock; as well as several other cherished friends. According to her wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial