KAIN, MICHAEL

KAIN, Michael Clinton, of Richmond, died February 19, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Olga; brother, Tommy (Wendy); nephews, Chuck (Susanne), Andy (Tina); brother-in-law, George Cox (Linda); niece, Katie; and nephew, Andrew (Jennifer); great-nephews, Caleb, Cameron and Walter; great-nieces, Eve, Alice and Gracie. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massey Cancer Center.

