KAISER, Fredrick George (LtC, Ret.), 77, a longtime resident of Quinton, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Fred was born in 1943 in Ilwaco, Wash., to Fredrick and Mildred Kaiser. He married Jerri Rich in 1966, joined the U.S. Army and served with great distinction in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and the U.S. His decorations included the Silver and Bronze Stars for valor and the Purple Heart (twice) for being wounded in action. Fred won the Silver Star by saving his platoon from a Viet Cong ambush. Though wounded himself, he held off the enemy, and called in artillery fire on his own position. While in the Army, he earned a B.S. (psychology) from UNO and an M.A. (Human Resources). After his military retirement in 1986, Fred worked as a defense contractor in NoVA until 2000. He and Jerri then moved to Quinton, where he spent his retirement spoiling his grandchildren, woodworking and reading vast quantities of military science fiction and history. Everyone who knew Fred and Jerri benefited from their generosity and hospitality. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Dan); his son, Jason (Meredith); his brother, Kirk (Marilyn); and five grandchildren, Evan, Analiese, Ames, Elizabeth (Joshua) and Stephen. A private service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church and will be livestreamed on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m., you may watch it at www.facebook.com/NelsenFuneral. Interment for Fred and Jerri will be in Arlington Cemetery at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to the church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …